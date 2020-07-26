REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $15.75 on Friday. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

