Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.