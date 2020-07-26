Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Repsol from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $8.56 on Friday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

