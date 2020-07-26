Royal Bank of Canada Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $218.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $195.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $141,809,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,630,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

