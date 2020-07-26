Stephens Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $62.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $240,971,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $90,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $45,581,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after buying an additional 1,131,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

