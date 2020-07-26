Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Rating Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

Shares of HST stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 287,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 148,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

