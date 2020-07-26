Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CFO Mark Fioravanti bought 3,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

