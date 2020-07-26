Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $151.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

NYSE DGX opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 211.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 91.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

