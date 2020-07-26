Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks to Sell

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of PK opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,554,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,772,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 313,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 404,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,572,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 308,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

