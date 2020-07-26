DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Rating Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRH. Barclays raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.59.

NYSE DRH opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 804,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

