Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Rating Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of SHO opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $191.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Blake Baird acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

