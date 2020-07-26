Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $200.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price upped by Longbow Research from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.

WHR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $124.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $157.95 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.15 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 61,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

