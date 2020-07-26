Wells Fargo & Co Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $155.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Charter Equity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $131.61 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,537,000 after purchasing an additional 398,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,033,000 after purchasing an additional 160,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $224,353,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,334,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

