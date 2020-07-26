Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $347.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $318.00 to $347.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CTAS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $302.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.07. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $311.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,839,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

