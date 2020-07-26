MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $32.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $26.30 on Friday. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,197,600.00. Also, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,835 in the last ninety days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 17,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 155.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

