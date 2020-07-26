Bank of America Upgrades Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) to “Buy”

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.54. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 945,081 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 919,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 868,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 185,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,903 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

