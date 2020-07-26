Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Now Covered by CIBC

Analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $27.42.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

