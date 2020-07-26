CIBC Initiates Coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of TD opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

