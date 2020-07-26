Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.05 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

