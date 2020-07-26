Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

Analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of BNS opened at $41.38 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $776,885,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $210,930,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $80,005,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,024,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,586 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,158,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

