CIBC Initiates Coverage on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CIBC began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.
RY opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 244,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
