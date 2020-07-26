CIBC Initiates Coverage on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

CIBC began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

RY opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 244,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

