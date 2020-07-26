PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of PetroChina from $57.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BofA Securities raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PetroChina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.97.

PetroChina stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.93 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 110.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 746.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 171.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

