Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $7.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $4.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of F opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,547,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after buying an additional 4,253,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 3,709,924 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after buying an additional 2,755,800 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

