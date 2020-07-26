JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $9,041,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $336,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,240.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock worth $940,471,946. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.