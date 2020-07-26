Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $325.00 at Barclays

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APD. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.06.

APD stock opened at $291.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $299.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

