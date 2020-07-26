Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.57.

MTL opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.58 million and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.96. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.62.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$318.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

