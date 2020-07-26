Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MTL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.57.
MTL opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.58 million and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.96. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.62.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
