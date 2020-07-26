Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WZZAF. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Adyen stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09. Adyen has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

