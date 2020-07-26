ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ZTCOY stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ZTE CORP/ADR will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTE CORP/ADR

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

