Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.57.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $896.58 million and a PE ratio of 14.52. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.96.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$318.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.