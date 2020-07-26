Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.57.
Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $896.58 million and a PE ratio of 14.52. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$3.85 and a 1 year high of C$10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.96.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.