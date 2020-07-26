Golden Star Resources (GSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Golden Star Resources to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.54 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down from $4.70) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Star Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Earnings History for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

