Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$10.60

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.

MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.

TSE:MTL opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.58 million and a P/E ratio of 14.52.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

