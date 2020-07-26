Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$10.60

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s current price.
MTL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.
TSE:MTL opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.58 million and a P/E ratio of 14.52.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
