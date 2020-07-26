Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.57.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.96. The stock has a market cap of $896.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$10.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.80 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.