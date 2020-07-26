Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.57.
Mullen Group stock opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.96. The stock has a market cap of $896.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$10.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
