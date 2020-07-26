Bloom Energy (BE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BE opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 3.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $210,483.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,016.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,602 shares of company stock worth $5,517,285 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Earnings History for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

