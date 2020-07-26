First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

INBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

INBK stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $147.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43,171 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 237,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

