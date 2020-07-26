Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $162.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

HSY stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

