Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

