Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Empire Boosted by Desjardins (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.17 billion.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

