Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.01. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,368.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,567,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 8,026.3% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,218,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 1,203,946 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $8,926,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $16,616,000. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 459.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 1,025,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 842,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

