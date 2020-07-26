Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.01. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.63%.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,368.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,567,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 8,026.3% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,218,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 1,203,946 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $8,926,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $16,616,000. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 459.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 1,025,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 842,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

