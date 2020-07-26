Markel Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $6.86 Per Share (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $6.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.85. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,054.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,015.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $937.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,015.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Markel by 113.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Markel by 2,240.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Markel by 125.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at $2,582,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

