Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By William Blair

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

