Brokers Offer Predictions for BOK Financial Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.64. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $88.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 17.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7,277.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,607.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

