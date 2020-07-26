Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lifted by Boenning Scattergood

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.56%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DGICA. ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.66 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $396.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1,794.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $148,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,030 shares in the company, valued at $208,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.