Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Lifted by Boenning Scattergood

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.56%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DGICA. ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.66 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $396.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1,794.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $148,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,030 shares in the company, valued at $208,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Earnings History and Estimates for Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. Issued By William Blair
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. Issued By William Blair
Brokers Offer Predictions for BOK Financial Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for BOK Financial Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Donegal Group Inc. Lifted by Boenning Scattergood
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Donegal Group Inc. Lifted by Boenning Scattergood
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler
B. Riley Comments on Ladder Capital Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
B. Riley Comments on Ladder Capital Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
CommVault Systems Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
CommVault Systems Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report