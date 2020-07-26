Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.41 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $125.51 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 903.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.