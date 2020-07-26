B. Riley Comments on Ladder Capital Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ladder Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LADR. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

NYSE:LADR opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 108.52 and a quick ratio of 108.52. The firm has a market cap of $884.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,035,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

