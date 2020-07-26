Fortive (FTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortive stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,132,815.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,441.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

