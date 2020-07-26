Head to Head Contrast: Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) and Nomura (OTCMKTS:NMR)

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Future Healthcare of America and Nomura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A Nomura 11.17% 7.91% 0.49%

This table compares Future Healthcare of America and Nomura’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nomura $17.93 billion 0.78 $2.00 billion $0.62 7.34

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than Future Healthcare of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Future Healthcare of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nomura shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Future Healthcare of America and Nomura, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future Healthcare of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nomura 0 3 2 0 2.40

Future Healthcare of America currently has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential downside of 37.59%. Given Future Healthcare of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Future Healthcare of America is more favorable than Nomura.

Summary

Nomura beats Future Healthcare of America on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future Healthcare of America

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations. As of March 31, 2018, this segment operated a network of 156 branches. The Asset Management segment engages in the development and management of investment trusts, including low risk/low return products and high risk/high return products, as well as products for various investor needs; and provision of investment advisory services to public pension funds, private pension funds, governments and their agencies, central banks, and institutional investors. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various stocks, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, high yield debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments that include equity securities, debt securities, investment trusts, and variable annuity insurance products for the short, medium, and long-terms. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

