Critical Review: Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) alerts:

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $123.25 million 3.98 $27.22 million $2.19 13.16 Southside Bancshares $283.15 million 3.29 $74.55 million $2.20 12.83

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD). Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 26.40% 9.56% 1.21% Southside Bancshares 21.63% 7.86% 0.91%

Dividends

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfer services, automated teller machine services, and Internet and mobile banking services; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; commercial account services comprising direct deposit of payroll, overnight sweep, lockbox, and remote deposit capture; and investment services consisting of investment management, estate and succession planning, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a total of 37 branches and 9 loan production offices in suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Prince George's, Montgomery, and St. Mary's; and Baltimore and Carroll. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 59 branches and 40 motor bank facilities located in and around Arlington, Austin, Bullard, Chandler, Cleburne, Cleveland, Diboll, Euless, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco, Granbury, Grapevine, Gresham, Gun Barrel City, Hawkins, Hemphill, Irving, Jacksonville, Jasper, Lindale, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Pineland, San Augustine, Splendora, Tyler, Watauga, Weatherford, and Whitehouse; and a network of 83 automated teller machines, as well as wealth management and trust services, and/or loan production or other financial services offices. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.