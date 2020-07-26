Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAB. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,084.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

