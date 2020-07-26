Unilever (NYSE:UN) Shares Gap Up to $58.18

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.34, but opened at $58.18. Unilever shares last traded at $58.61, with a volume of 1,120,637 shares.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About Unilever (NYSE:UN)
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
