Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.82

Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 128858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOGO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sogou by 173.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sogou in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sogou Company Profile (NYSE:SOGO)
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
