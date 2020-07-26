Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.82

Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 128858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOGO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $257.28 million during the quarter. Sogou had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sogou Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sogou by 173.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sogou in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sogou Company Profile (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

